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Human Rights Observatory

Say my name: For newcomer and racialized children, belonging begins with classroom greetings

By Amina Yousaf, Associate Head, Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
Daily moments like the fluency and accuracy with which educators pronounce children’s names are essential in shaping classroom and school belonging.The Conversation


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