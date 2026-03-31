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Human Rights Observatory

It’s not just gen Z – older adults need help spotting online misinformation too

By Holly Barnett, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Lancaster University
Given the ongoing and often heated debate about banning social media for under-16s, it’s easy to assume that young people are the only group at risk of online harm. Misinformation research often focuses on younger people, and multiple studies do identify younger groups, such as generation Z, as vulnerable to online deception.

But evidence shows that older adults are just as, if not more, likely than younger generations to believe misinformation. Despite the spread of misinformation online,…The Conversation


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