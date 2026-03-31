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UK parents urged to curb fast-paced screen content for small children – neuroscientist who advised government explains why

By Sam Wass, Professor of Early Years Neuroscience, University of East London
The UK Department for Education has just released guidance for parents on early years screen use, which I advised on as an expert. It includes recommended limits on the time children spend on screens. It also advises avoiding fast-paced content for younger children.

Recent research from the UK Department for Education suggests that over half…The Conversation


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