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Human Rights Observatory

A seat on the bench isn’t enough: what Fifa’s new women’s football rule gets right (and wrong)

By Kerry Harris, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Fifa’s latest decision to require every team in its women’s competitions to include at least one female head coach or assistant is, on the surface, a landmark moment.

The rule will apply across all women’s tournaments, from youth level to senior competition, beginning this year with the U17 and U20 World Cups and the Women’s Champions Cup.
The Conversation


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