Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the Iran war: 5 possible outcomes and 4 ways Canada can flex its middle-power muscle

By Kawser Ahmed, Adjunct Professor, Natural Resource Institute (NRI), University of Manitoba
Wars that define eras are remembered not just for how they are fought, but for what follows. For Canada, the end of the Iran war will be a chance to lead with clarity, consistency and purpose.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Self-harm treatments less effective for men compared to women – new research
~ Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah is raising sectarian tensions in Lebanon
~ Introducing a new citizen science nature app that’s geared towards the scientific community
~ Iran’s attacks drone on as the U.S. is at risk of losing the war
~ Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: why mythic figures like Tommy Shelby continue to captivate us
~ Smart glasses with facial recognition could be devastating to sex workers and other vulnerable people
~ Kenya’s new infrastructure fund is long overdue – but design flaws could limit its impact
~ Maternity health services in Nigeria are failing women: 4 steps to better care
~ Reality TV is testing age-gap relationships — but the real issue runs deeper
~ Say my name: For newcomer and racialized children, belonging begins with classroom greetings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter