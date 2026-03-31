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Underwater turbines are gaining government support – our research maps their global potential

By Danny Coles, Senior Research Associate, Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford; University of Plymouth
Recent disruptions to oil supply in the Middle East have sent energy prices soaring, reminding countries how vulnerable they remain to imported fossil fuels. At the same time, global electricity demand is expected to almost triple by 2050.

Wind turbines and solar panels will undoubtedly play the central role. But both depend on the weather: wind turbines stand still on calm days, while solar panels generate less in overcast conditions, and nothing at night. That variability is driving interest in more…The Conversation


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