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Human Rights Observatory

India: Presidential approval of regressive Transgender Bill a major step backward for human rights

By Amnesty International
The decision by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to give assent to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which denies transgender and gender diverse people the right to self-identify, is a serious setback for human rights in India,” said Amnesty International. The amendment means that transgender people in India will now have to go through a series of official checks for their identity […] The post India: Presidential approval of regressive Transgender Bill a major step backward for human rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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