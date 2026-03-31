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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Internet Shutdowns Escalate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person uses their smartphone as they walk on the Moskvoretsky bridge in Moscow, Russia, March 17, 2026. © 2026 Igor Ivanko/AFP via Getty Images (Berlin, March 31, 2026) – Russian authorities increasingly impose broad mobile internet shutdowns under the pretext of public safety, Human Rights Watch said today. Over the past month, they blocked mobile internet and cellular access in areas of Moscow and Saint Petersburg for almost three weeks.On March 29, 2026, police detained at least 14 people at a peaceful protest against internet restrictions in Moscow, and 5 more…


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