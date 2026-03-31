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Human Rights Observatory

US Central Command Contradicts Cluster Munition Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian ballistic cluster munitions are launched toward Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27, 2026. © 2026 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, condemned on March 17 Iran’s “reckless” use of cluster munitions, calling it an “inherently indiscriminate type of munition.” Human Rights Watch has also confirmed Iran’s use of these weapons in March in populated civilian areas in Israel, which may amount to war crimes.While Admiral Cooper’s condemnation contradicts current US policy, it could reflect a shift in how the military…


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