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Human Rights Observatory

MIDDLE EAST LIVE: Vital food aid blocked, aid agencies warn over Sudan fallout

More than a month since war erupted in the Middle East, UN agencies confirmed on Tuesday that huge numbers of people have returned to Syria from Lebanon "exhausted, traumatized and with very, very few belongings". Meanwhile, the UN International Maritime Organization said that another vessel has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, increasing concerns of further delays in getting lifesaving aid to desperately vulnerable people in conflict settings including Sudan. Stay with us for live updates on this and UN agencies. App users can follow coverage here


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