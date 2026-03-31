Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From youth bulges to graying societies: The demographic dynamics that are upending the world

By John Rennie Short, Professor Emeritus of Public Policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Government-shaking protests in Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal and Sri Lanka – to name a few – have all in recent years been linked to what demographers call a “


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s MeerKAT telescope is mapping previously invisible spaces between galaxies – and it’s found 60 new cosmic structures
~ Red flags in the workplace: why whistleblowers are still few and far between
~ Why has it taken so long to return to the Moon?
~ Trump Fed pick Kevin Warsh could shake up the central bank with his ‘family fight’ model
~ Ticks are the backyard threat southwestern Pennsylvania homeowners keep ignoring
~ Benefits of mindfulness meditation go far beyond relaxation – here’s what it is and how to practice it
~ Artemis II’s long countdown – a space historian explains why it has taken over 50 years to return to the Moon
~ ‘Project Hail Mary’ demonstrates how intellectual humility can be a guiding force for scientists and astronauts
~ Holocaust survivors in France came home to stolen apartments, looted furniture and bureaucratic hurdles
~ How California’s war on smog and its ambitious car pollution rules made everyone’s air cleaner
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter