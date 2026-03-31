Ticks are the backyard threat southwestern Pennsylvania homeowners keep ignoring
By Danielle Tufts, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology and Immunology, University of Pittsburgh
Emily Bache, Ph.D. student in School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh
A University of Pittsburgh researcher is studying why Pennsylvania residents who regularly encounter ticks still underestimate their risk of Lyme disease.
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- Tuesday, March 31, 2026