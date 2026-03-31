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Holocaust survivors in France came home to stolen apartments, looted furniture and bureaucratic hurdles

By Shannon Fogg, Professor of History, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Laws put in place after the war aimed to return stolen belongings and offer war damages to victims. In reality, many Jewish families faced lengthy waits and legal hurdles.The Conversation


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