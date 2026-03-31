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Why measuring pain could reveal more about wellbeing than GDP

By Lucía Macchia, Lecturer in Psychology (Education and Research), City St George's, University of London
Anna spends most of her workday typing on her laptop. After a few hours, she starts rubbing her wrists as her pain sets in. A glance at her desk reveals the painkillers that she uses to ease her discomfort. And for John, his neck pain sets in every time he listens to the news about a potential economic crisis and his stress levels start to rise.

These experiences of pain are not unique. Nearly 35% of people worldwide…The Conversation


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