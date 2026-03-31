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Human Rights Observatory

Retraction: we have removed an article about the transatlantic slave trade

By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa, The Conversation
Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation
We have retracted an article, “The transatlantic slave trade is the gravest crime against humanity – why the UN declaration matters”.

It was brought to our attention that the author was no longer affiliated to Colgate University, a point the author did not disclose when he was commissioned and the article was being processed. All authors writing for The Conversation require a university affiliation.The Conversation


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