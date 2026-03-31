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Human Rights Observatory

Noma wouldn’t be the first – in elite kitchens abuse is worn as a badge of honour and suffering is rewarded

By Rebecca Scott, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Strategy, Cardiff University
We love the magic of eating out. Instagrammable plates, a curated atmosphere, chefs that can serve artistry in every delectable bite. But what if our pleasure is part of an illusion? Behind many opulent dining rooms lies a harder truth: the taste and spectacle we celebrate are too often produced in kitchen cultures shaped by fear, humiliation and even violence.

René Redzepi of the renowned Danish restaurant Noma has recently quit after 35 staff members alleged he had been physically and emotionally abusiveThe Conversation


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