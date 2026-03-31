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Human Rights Observatory

How ‘ocean peacebuilding’ can help calm global conflicts

By Robert Blasiak, Associate Professor in Ocean Stewardship, Stockholm University
Paul Conville, Research Assistant, Climate Resilience, Stockholm University
Conflict and turmoil are seemingly rife in the ocean. Choked shipping lanes. Sabotaged seabed cables and pipelines. Migrants risking dangerous sea passages. Collapsed fish populations.…The Conversation


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