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Human Rights Observatory

Albanese rejects push from Special Minister of State Don Farrell to expand size of parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has quashed a push by his Special Minister of State Don Farrell to increase the size of the federal parliament.

Albanese was blunt in response to questioning from Opposition Leader Angus Taylor asking him to rule out an expansion.

He told parliament he was satisfied with the current number of 150 members of the House of Representatives and 12 senators from each state. He was also “very satisfied” with the current composition of the parliament.

He added: “I have been very privileged to have the best campaign director I have ever…The Conversation


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