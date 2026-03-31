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Human Rights Observatory

The Fair Work Commission has abolished junior rates of pay for most over 18s. It’s a positive step

By Kerry Brown, Professor of Employment and Industry, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
The decision will go some way to improve pay equity for young adults. But it will not directly address some other issues of fairness in the workplace.The Conversation


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