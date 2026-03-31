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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Ukraine drone attacks, Afghan rights, Zero-Waste Day

A night of drone attacks reportedly killed two people and injured 12 in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, as a maternity hospital and three educational facilities were also damaged.


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