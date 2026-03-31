Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Her song features in Ryan Gosling’s hit movie, but Erima Maewa Kaihau was once a star too

By Austin Haynes, PhD Candidate, School of Arts and Media, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Over 100 years after Pō Atarau was popularised, it’s on the soundtrack of Ryan Gosling’s blockbuster Project Hail Mary. But who was the remarkable woman behind it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: New Unlawful US Boat Strike
~ New Israeli law could mean death penalty by default for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks
~ The Emperor’s New Clothes – a fairy tale for our times?
~ Social media giants are not complying with under-16s social media ban, new report finds
~ First Nations rehabilitation programs aren’t keeping people out of prison. Here’s what would help
~ Druski’s viral whiteface skit isn’t racism. It’s satire that punches up at power
~ Why a second global shipping chokepoint could soon live up to its name as the ‘Gate of Tears’
~ LNG vs pumped hydro: will NZ choose to import risk or build cleaner resilience?
~ What caused the blood red skies in Western Australia? A weather expert explains
~ What exercises will keep my ageing joints healthy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter