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Human Rights Observatory

US: New Unlawful US Boat Strike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives to brief senators at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 7, 2026. © 2026 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Photo (Washington, DC) — The United States’ latest strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, which reportedly killed four people, highlights a sustained pattern of unlawful use of lethal force outside any context of armed conflict, amounting to extrajudicial executions, Human Rights Watch said today.The US Southern Command announced on March 25, 2026, that it had carried out a “lethal kinetic strike” against a boat it said…


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