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There may be 10 times as many citizen scientists in Australia as we thought – and that’s great news for science

By Adam Smith, Adjunct Associate Professor in Marine Science, James Cook University
Gregory Andrews, Aboriginal Knowledge Holder
Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
Until recently, the number of citizen scientists in Australia was estimated at between 100,000 and 130,000 people.

But this is a major underestimate. My survey of about 20 key organisations suggests there are likely more than a million in Australia.

There are only a limited number of professional (paid) scientists.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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