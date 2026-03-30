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Human Rights Observatory

How sea mines threaten global trade, and how navies detect them

By John Femiani, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Software Engineering, Miami University
The Iranian government uses the threat of sea mines to control access to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane that is vital to the global economy.The Conversation


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