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Exploding head syndrome: the surprisingly common condition with a terrifying name

By Flavie Waters, Research Professor, School of Psychological Science, The University of Western Australia
In 1619, a loud sound and a bright flash of light woke philosopher René Descartes from a dream. Was it divine revelation – or exploding head syndrome?The Conversation


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