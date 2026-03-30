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Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Navy Linked to Killing of Fishermen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fishermen sort their catch before carrying it to shore near the Costa do Sol fish market in Maputo, Mozambique, January 10, 2025. © 2025 Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Mozambican navy personnel appear to have unlawfully killed and injured fishermen in Mozambique’s embattled Cabo Delgado province on March 15, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today.Mozambique’s Defense and Security Forces, citing security concerns linked to the ongoing armed conflict in the region, have imposed restrictions on coastal movement and fishing in parts of…


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