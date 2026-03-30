NT rock art thousands of years old sheds new light on the mysterious Tasmanian tiger
By Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Andrea Jalandoni, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Cultural Research, Griffith University
Joey Nganjmirra, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Sally K. May, Professor, College of Creative Arts, Design and Humanities, Adelaide University
Extinct animals have long fascinated people around the world – from dinosaurs, to giant kangaroos, to enormous flightless birds and almost unimaginable sea creatures.
But one of the most intriguing is the Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus).
These large dog-like animals with stripes on their backs once roamed throughout the Australian mainland. But when Europeans colonisers arrived, thylacines were only found in Tasmania, hence the name Tasmanian tiger.
Our team of researchers has been documenting depictions of thylacines…
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- Monday, March 30, 2026