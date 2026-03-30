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Human Rights Observatory

Judy Blume is the patron saint of teen girl readers – so why did a man write her biography?

By Penni Russon, Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Monash University
Children’s writer Penni Russon grew up reading Judy Blume. She read her biography trying to find the person she knew intimately from her novels.The Conversation


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