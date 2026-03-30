‘Mum and Dad both finished school in Year 10’ – how to help first-in-family students graduate from uni
By Sally Patfield, Lecturer, Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, School of Education, University of Newcastle
Franziska Lessky, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Sarah O'Shea, Professor and Higher Education Researcher, Charles Sturt University
Each year, about 30% of new undergraduates in Australia are the first in their families to go to university.
This means their parents do not have a university-level qualification. Often, they also don’t have any siblings or relatives who have gone to uni as well.
So these students must navigate a new and unfamiliar pathway. National data…
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- Monday, March 30, 2026