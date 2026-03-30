Public health providers have to obey strict cyber security rules – so should private contractors
By Gehan Gunasekara, Professor of Commercial Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Ian Welch, Associate Professor in Cybersecurity, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lisa Patterson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Cybersecurity, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Recent data breaches damaged trust in New Zealand’s health system. A new cyber security strategy must ensure stricter regulatory oversight and mandatory audits.
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- Monday, March 30, 2026