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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Newly adopted death penalty law must be repealed

By Amnesty International
Israeli authorities must urgently repeal legislative amendments expanding Israel’s use of the death penalty, adopted today with a majority of 62 Knesset members, said Amnesty international. “Today, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, adopted the first in what threatens to be a series of laws facilitating the use of the death penalty, in a public display of […] The post Israel/OPT: Newly adopted death penalty law must be repealed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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