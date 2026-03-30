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Human Rights Observatory

US/Iran/Israel: Officials Should Uphold Laws of War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman looks out from her destroyed apartment in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. © 2026 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Letter to Ambassador Waltz-30 March 2026.pdf Letter to Secretary Hegseth - 30 March 2026 (Washington, DC) – Top officials from the United States, Iran, and Israel should stop using rhetoric that shows dangerous disregard for international humanitarian law in the ongoing Middle East conflict, Human Rights Watch said today in four letters to officials of the three countries. Letter…


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