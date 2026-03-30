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Human Rights Observatory

Landmark UN Resolution on the Slave Trade

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Formerly enslaved people sit at Foller's House in Cumberland Landing, Virginia, US, circa 1850. © 1850 Fotosearch/Getty Images Commemorating the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the United Nations General Assembly passed a landmark resolution, introduced by Ghana, on March 25 that seeks to advance reparatory justice for the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialized chattel enslavement of Africans.African, Caribbean, and Latin American states delivered powerful speeches at this year’s observance.…


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