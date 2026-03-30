We analyzed Philly street scenes and identified signs of gentrification using machine learning trained on longtime residents’ observations
By Maya Mueller, Ph.D. Candidate in Architectural Engineering, Drexel University
Isaac Quaye, Ph.D. Student in Geography, Environment and Urban Studies, Temple University
What does gentrification in Philadelphia look like?
“High-rise, modern apartment buildings.”
“(A) modern look that’s so out of place with our traditional row homes that have been here for a hundred years.”
“Six- to seven-floor high-rises with garages in the basement. They charge an extra $200 to park.”
“Gray, industrial looking.”
“The houses are ugly as heck. No architectural style. They’re probably two-bedroom, some probably one. And they usually put a deck up. It’s not geared for kids or families. A lot of steps.”
These are…
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- Monday, March 30, 2026