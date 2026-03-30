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NASA wants to build a base on the Moon by the 2030s – how and why it plans to build up to a long-term lunar presence

By Michelle L.D. Hanlon, Professor of Air and Space Law, University of Mississippi
It’s about more than just beating China. As a space lawyer puts it, a Moon base would come with strategic, economic and scientific advantages.The Conversation


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