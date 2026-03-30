More evidence doesn’t mean more justice: The limits of visual technologies in human rights cases
By Kamari Maxine Clarke, Full Professor, University of Toronto
Jennifer Burrell, Professor, Anthropology, Latin American, Caribbean and US Latino Studies, University at Albany, State University of New York
Sara Kendall, Reader (Associate Professor) in International Law, Kent Law School
The expansion of technologies has increased the documentation of violence. But it doesn’t always lead to justice since courts often exclude information gathered by families and communities.
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- Monday, March 30, 2026