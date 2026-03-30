Violent conflicts are reshaping what Nigerian farmers grow: what this means for food security
By Abeeb Babatunde Omotoso, Senior Lecturer at Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Nigeria and Senior Research Associate at North West University, North-West University
Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Ass. Professor, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Agriculture is the backbone of Africa’s economy. It provides livelihoods for over 70% of the rural population and contributes to national food security and economic development.
For most rural households, farming is not just a source of income and sustenance. It also provides cultural identity and social stability. Over the past two decades, however, rural Africa has witnessed increasing…
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- Monday, March 30, 2026