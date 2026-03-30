Economic policy in South Africa neglects informal traders: 5 focus areas to support the sector
By David Campbell Francis, Senior Researcher, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Siphelele Ngidi, Associate Researcher, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Traders in the informal economy need a supportive ecosystem so they can move beyond survival and contribute to local growth and development.
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- Monday, March 30, 2026