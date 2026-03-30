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Africa’s electric motorbike future can be built locally and powered by solar – our 6,000km ride shows what’s possible

By MJ (Thinus) Booysen, Professor in Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Across much of Africa, motorcycles are not leisure vehicles. They are workhorses. They carry commuters, schoolchildren, goods, medicines and deliveries. For millions of people, they provide the most affordable and accessible form of transport, while also creating livelihoods for riders and small businesses.

In many places, they


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