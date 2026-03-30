How adults can help children move from climate anxiety to resilience
By Sanae Okamoto, Senior Researcher in Behavioural Science and Psychology, United Nations University - Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology (UNU-MERIT), United Nations University
Nidhi Nagabhatla, Senior Research Fellow and Cluster Coordinator Institute on Comparative Regional Integration Studies (UNU-CRIS) and Adj Prof McMaster University, Canada, United Nations University
Robert Oakes, Senior Researcher, Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), United Nations University
There are things that we can do to combat the climate crisis. Children should be supported so they don’t lose hope.
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- Monday, March 30, 2026