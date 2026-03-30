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Human Rights Observatory

SAVE Americas Act  Would Harm Women, Trans People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold signs at a rally and press conference against the SAVE America Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2026. © 2026 Bryan Dozier/NurPhoto via Reuters The US Senate is currently debating the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill claiming to address voter fraud but that would in fact create unnecessary barriers to voting for millions of people. The bill would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote, such as a passport or driver’s license paired with a birth certificate, documentation that many lack.…


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