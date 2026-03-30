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Human Rights Observatory

The challenge of delivering evidence-based medicine in children’s care

By Andrew Booth, Professor in Evidence Synthesis, University of Sheffield
It is easy to overlook the fact that over 90% of medical treatments are not backed by strong evidence. People can find it frustrating – even infuriating – when a review concludes that the evidence for a treatment is too weak to say whether it helps or harms.

This has been the case with the NHS England’s recent decision to restrict new prescriptions of cross-sex hormones…The Conversation


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