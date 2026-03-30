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Human Rights Observatory

For Immediate Release Mexico City: Flaws in Proposed Care System Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Legislators attend a session of Mexico City’s Congress on April 24, 2007. © 2007 ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images (Mexico City, March 30, 2026) – A draft bill to establish a care system in Mexico City risks undermining the rights of people with disabilities and older people due to structural shortcomings and a restrictive budget provision, Human Rights Watch said today.The bill has been framed as an effort to align Mexico City with international human rights law, including the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities. While the current proposal recognizes…


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