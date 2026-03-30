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Safety first: how the Iran war is reshaping global tourism

By José Tomás Arnau Domínguez, Departamento de Economía Aplicada, Universitat de València
Paula Simó-Tomás, Departamento de Economía Aplicada, Universitat de València
Global instability did little to slow the growth of international tourism in 2025. According to the UN Tourism Data Dashboard, the total number of international travellers last year stood at over 1.5 billion, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The question is no longer whether geopolitics makes us travel less, but how it reshapes tourist flows.

For a long time, geopolitical crises had an…The Conversation


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