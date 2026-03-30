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Human Rights Observatory

Decades of putting others first – the toll it takes on women’s bodies

By Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, Lecturer, Psychology, University of Lancashire
For many women, a lifetime of putting others first quietly damages their health – and midlife is often when the cost finally becomes clear.The Conversation


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