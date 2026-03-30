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Human Rights Observatory

From Gen Z revolt to junta control, Madagascar’s promise of change is slipping away

By Amnesty International
By Nciko wa Nciko Madagascar’s youth-led uprising promised a break from corruption and exclusion, but six months after the military takeover, repression and political consolidation have replaced reform. As the junta tightens control while preparing for elections, the risk is growing that democratic transition will serve only to legitimise a more entrenched form of authoritarian […] The post From Gen Z revolt to junta control, Madagascar’s promise of change is slipping away appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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