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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Unlawful Cluster Munition Strikes on Israel

By Human Rights Watch
#hrw-charts-data-view--israel .max-w-report { max-width: 100%; } #hrw-charts-data-view--israel .report-body { margin-bottom: 2rem; } Click to expand Image Two images of unexploded submunitions posted by South Sharon Regional Council in central Israel on March 5, 2026.  © 2026 Human Rights Watch (Beirut, March 30, 2026) – The Iranian government has repeatedly used inherently indiscriminate cluster munitions delivered by ballistic missiles in attacks on Israel since February 28, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. At least four civilians have been killed in the strikes, which…


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