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Human Rights Observatory

US: Rights-Respecting Approaches to Mental Health Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two Telecare San Diego Mobile Crisis Response Team members, Monique Harris, licensed clinician, and Ann Huynh, case manager, provide crisis support to a person in Chicano Park, San Diego, California, 2023.  © 2023 MCRT (New York) – Communities throughout the country are developing alternative models of mental health crisis response Human Rights Watch, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, and the Center for Racial and Disability Justice at UCLA Law School said in a report released today. These approaches are desperately needed as US police kill…


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