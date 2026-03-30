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Human Rights Observatory

How do fugitives like Dezi Freeman evade police for so long?

By Vincent Hurley, Lecturer in Criminology (police & policing). School of International Studies, Macquarie University
A fugitive going off the grid is one of the greatest challenges police face, which may explain how Dezi Freeman eluded authorities for so long.The Conversation


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