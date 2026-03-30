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Human Rights Observatory

Halving the fuel excise is smart politics, but flawed policy

By Locky Xianglong Liu, Research fellow, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
James Giesecke, Professor, Centre of Policy Studies and the Impact Project, Victoria University
Jason Nassios, Deputy Director and Associate Professor, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
With fuel prices staying high, the federal government has announced a halving of the fuel excise for three months. This will cost the federal budget A$2.55 billion, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

This will cut the cost of fuel by 26.3 cents…The Conversation


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